Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, June 11, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan and Iran approve operational modes for distribution of Araz River’s water resources
Baku hosts discussions on new geopolitical realities in South Caucasus and Azerbaijan's peace agenda
17 wagons of diesel fuel sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia
Trump says his 'preference' is to take Iran's Kharg Island
Azerbaijan’s Economic Council discusses development of Alat Free Economic Zone
ECB raises interest rates for the first time in three years as Iran war fuels inflation
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Top stories update
- [20:00]
Top stories update
- [12:00]
Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage showcased at Silk Road – 2026 festival
- 10.06.2026 [20:06]
Top stories update
- 10.06.2026 [20:00]
U.S. Embassy delegation tours Azerbaijan Sports Academy
- 10.06.2026 [19:42]
President of Serbia receives Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense
- 10.06.2026 [18:53]
Washington hosts Trans Caspian Forum 2026
- 10.06.2026 [18:40]
® Baku hosts “Force of Love” 2026 Summer Festival
- 10.06.2026 [18:16]
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova meets with Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan
- 10.06.2026 [18:15]
From Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania
- 10.06.2026 [18:14]
German ambassador commends progress in Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process
- 10.06.2026 [18:01]
Official reception in Rabat marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day
- 10.06.2026 [17:51]
Azerbaijan, UK hold talks on draft Convention to eliminate double taxation
- 10.06.2026 [17:42]
Azerbaijan, UK explore prospects for demining cooperation
- 10.06.2026 [17:24]