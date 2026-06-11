Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and Iran approve operational modes for distribution of Araz River’s water resources

Baku hosts discussions on new geopolitical realities in South Caucasus and Azerbaijan's peace agenda

17 wagons of diesel fuel sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia

Trump says his 'preference' is to take Iran's Kharg Island

Azerbaijan’s Economic Council discusses development of Alat Free Economic Zone

ECB raises interest rates for the first time in three years as Iran war fuels inflation