Azerbaijan and Iran approve operational modes for distribution of Araz River’s water resources

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

The 55th meeting of the Permanent Joint Commission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on the use of water and energy resources of the Araz River was held in Iran.

The meeting was co-chaired by Zakir Guliyev, Azerbaijan’s Co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Commission, Chairman of the Board of the Regional Water Amelioration and Water Management Service under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, and Fariba Avarideh, Head of the General Directorate for Transboundary Rivers at the Ministry of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Regional Water Amelioration and Water Management Service, the State Control Service for Water Use and Protection under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and "Azerenergy" OJSC.

Azerbaijan and Iran approved working procedures for the distribution of water resources of the Araz River between the two countries.

The event also featured discussions on monitoring of water from the river, water quality control, installation of new modern water metering devices on the river, and other issues of cooperation.

The discussions concluded with the signing of a final protocol outlining future efforts for collaboration.