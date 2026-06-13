WHO submits report on World Blood Donor Day 2026

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

Every year on 14 June, the world comes together to celebrate World Blood Donor Day, a global tribute to the millions of voluntary, unpaid blood donors whose generosity saves lives every day, according to World Health Organization (WHO).

Their contributions are essential to health systems everywhere, supporting patients during emergencies, childbirth, surgeries, cancer treatment and the lifelong care of many serious conditions.

This year’s campaign, “One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives.”, places humanity at the heart of every blood donation. It reminds us that each donation is more than a medical act: it is a powerful expression of solidarity, compassion and collective responsibility. Inspired by the idea that the whole of humanity can be reflected in a single drop, the campaign highlights how every donor helps form a lifeline that connects and protects us all.

While advances in science, testing and blood safety systems have made transfusion safer than ever, safe blood remains dependent on people willing to donate regularly and voluntarily. Yet many countries continue to face shortages and unequal access to safe blood and blood products, particularly in low- and middle-income settings.

The objectives of this year’s campaign are to:

drive sustained growth in regular, voluntary unpaid blood donation worldwide;

raise awareness of the life-saving impact of blood and plasma donation;

highlight the vital contribution of blood donors and promote the values of solidarity and humanity; and

encourage governments and partners to strengthen and invest in national blood programmes to achieve universal access to safe blood transfusion.