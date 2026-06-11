Azerbaijan’s Economic Council discusses development of Alat Free Economic Zone

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

On June 11, Prime Minister Ali Asadov chaired a meeting of Azerbaijan’s Economic Council.

The agenda featured detailed discussions on the work carried out to organize the activities of the Alat Free Economic Zone, key infrastructure issues, its strategic outlook and prospects, as well as the role and potential of the service sector in driving economic growth. Priority areas, proposals, and other current issues were also discussed.

Reports on the agenda items were presented by Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, and Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy.

Members of the Economic Council, along with Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone, held extensive discussions on the issues under consideration.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants adopted decisions related to the development of the tourism sector, and relevant instructions were issued to the responsible bodies.