Baku hosts discussions on new geopolitical realities in South Caucasus and Azerbaijan's peace agenda

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

Organized by Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), an event on the theme "New Geopolitical Realities in the South Caucasus: Azerbaijan and the Peace Agenda," kicked off today in Baku.

The event will feature discussions on new political and geopolitical realities emerging in the region, as well as Azerbaijan's regional peace and cooperation agenda.

Speakers at the event, including specialists of the Center, members of the Milli Majlis, and experts will address the geopolitical processes taking place in the South Caucasus, the regional security environment, and the prospects for the peace agenda.