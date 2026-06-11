Farid Shafiyev: For lasting peace to be achieved, Azerbaijan's legitimate demands must be fully met

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

A new geopolitical reality is taking shape in the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan is directly playing a leadership role in this process. The President of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani state are the chief architects of this emerging regional reality, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), as he addressed the event on the theme "New Geopolitical Realities in the South Caucasus: Azerbaijan and the Peace Agenda" held in Baku.

According to him, one of the key issues in the spotlight is currently the political processes taking place in Armenia and the outcomes of its recent elections. "The election results show that Armenian society favors a continuation of the peace and normalization process," he stated, adding that "Azerbaijan's legitimate demands and expectations remain unchanged."

Shafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has consistently made decisions guided by its national interests and the region's new geopolitical landscape is a direct result of this principled approach. He underlined that for lasting peace to be achieved, Azerbaijan's principled positions and legitimate demands must be fully met.