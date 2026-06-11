Citizens of the Republic of Moldova working in Slovakia to be eligible for pensions

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

The decree of promulgation and the Law on the ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Moldova and the Slovak Republic in the field of social security have been published in the Official Journal, according to Moldpres.

Thus, citizens of the Republic of Moldova who work in the Slovak Republic, as well as persons who have carried out professional activity in both states, will be able to benefit from old-age pensions, disability pensions, benefits for work accidents and occupational diseases, as well as survivors’ pensions.

The document provides for the totalization of insurance periods completed in the two states and the transfer of benefits to the beneficiary’s state of residence.

Each state will calculate and pay the pension in proportion to the insurance periods completed on its territory, and citizens who have worked legally in the Slovak Republic will be able to make use of the social rights acquired there, including after returning to the Republic of Moldova.

The Republic of Moldova has signed 23 social security agreements, of which 18 are already in force. In recent years, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has significantly expanded this number by concluding agreements with Italy, Greece, Spain, Latvia, France, Switzerland, Canada and Ukraine.

The agreement was signed on 26 March 2026, in Bratislava, and is part of the expansion of the Republic of Moldova’s international cooperation network in the field of social security.