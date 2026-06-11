Fire breaks out on tanker off Omani coast, UKMTO says

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

A fire broke out in the engine room of a tanker off Oman’s coast Thursday near the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said, as authorities investigated the cause and regional shipping faced heightened security risks.

The tanker was about 21 nautical miles, or 39 kilometers, northeast of Sohar when the fire was reported, UKMTO said, citing local authorities.

No environmental impact had been reported, the agency added.

UKMTO did not identify the tanker or provide information about possible casualties. Local authorities continued investigating the cause of the blaze.