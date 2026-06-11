475 tick bite cases recorded in Kazakhstan's Shymkent

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

In Shymkent, 475 people sought medical help for tick bites between January and May 2026, Qazinform News Agency reported.

According to the city’s agriculture and veterinary department, no cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever were recorded.

Annual tick-control treatments are carried out in spring and autumn. The first phase of disinfection was completed from March to May, involving six brigades and specialized equipment.

475 cases were detected this year compared to 636 cases reported during the same period in 2025.

Most patients were bitten outside Shymkent, during outdoor recreation or livestock activities in neighboring regions.

Authorities aim to treat 4.6 million square meters of land, including farms, parks, and squares, using liquid and dry insecticides.

Over 152,000 farm animals will be sprayed or bathed in special solutions.