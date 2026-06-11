Uzbekistan studies Germany’s dual education experience

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Ilhom Sirojev, Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan for Education Reform, along with representatives from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, and rectors of the country’s engineering universities, visited Germany, according to UzA.uz.

During the visit, a series of meetings focused on exploring the dual education system took place in Munich.

Special attention was paid to integrating theory and practice, the role of qualification assessment and certification systems, mechanisms for cooperation with employers, and opportunities to adapt this model to the conditions in Uzbekistan.

The parties also discussed personnel training and certification, tailoring educational programs to meet labor market demands, and securing employment for graduates, drawing on Bavaria’s experience.

Mr. Sirojev highlighted that dual education is a highly effective method for preparing young people for the modern labor market by enhancing their professional skills and helping them secure jobs. He also stated, “We will be dedicated to integrating Bavaria’s best practices into our national education system”.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to collaborate on educational and manufacturing initiatives, initiate experience-sharing programs, and prepare to sign a memorandum of understanding.