Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

Washington-hosted Trans Caspian Forum highlights growing strategic role of Central Corridor

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

Azerbaijan and Austria hold first consular consultations in Baku

American expert: TRIPP Corridor holds real promise both for Central Asia and South Caucasus

Baku hosts “TECHNOVATION: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation” conference

Azeri Light sells for $96