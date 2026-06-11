The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Tajikistan, China expand education cooperation with focus on Chinese language and digital learning

Tajikistan, China expand education cooperation with focus on Chinese language and digital learning

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

Tajikistan and China are deepening cooperation in education, with a particular focus on expanding Chinese language instruction, digital learning initiatives and academic exchanges, Khovar reported.

The commitment was reaffirmed during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Education and Science Homid Khoshimzoda and a delegation from China’s Ministry of Education, where both sides discussed plans to strengthen educational ties and develop an interagency agreement on Chinese language studies.

The talks covered a broad range of issues, including the introduction of digital education programs, professional training and internship opportunities for university staff in China, the preparation of local teachers and the development of modern digital learning resources.

Educational cooperation between the two countries has grown steadily in recent years. Officials noted that 10 higher vocational institutions in Tajikistan are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization University network, while thousands of students are currently studying Chinese at nine universities across the country.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, 16 Tajik higher education institutions have established partnerships with 23 universities in China, creating new opportunities for student exchanges, joint research and academic collaboration.

The two sides also highlighted the success of the Confucius Institutes at Tajik National University and Tajik Mining and Metallurgical Institute, the Luban Center at Tajik Technical University, and the Chinese Language Studies Center at Sadriddin Aini Tajik State Pedagogical University, describing them as flagship examples of the growing educational partnership between the two countries.

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Nearly 3,000 NHS patients subjected to corridor care every day, new figures show
  • 11.06.2026 [16:44]

Nearly 3,000 NHS patients subjected to corridor care every day, new figures show

Pashinyan voices hope for early implementation of TRIPP project
  • 11.06.2026 [16:36]

Pashinyan voices hope for early implementation of TRIPP project

Leaves reveal hidden trail of ‘forever chemicals,’ study finds
  • 11.06.2026 [16:10]

Leaves reveal hidden trail of ‘forever chemicals,’ study finds

Israel and Germany partner on next-generation intelligence satellite constellation
  • 11.06.2026 [16:04]

Israel and Germany partner on next-generation intelligence satellite constellation

Iran hands over 408 inmates to Afghanistan
  • 11.06.2026 [15:52]

Iran hands over 408 inmates to Afghanistan

We must support Kyiv, keep up pressure on Russia says Meloni
  • 11.06.2026 [15:45]

We must support Kyiv, keep up pressure on Russia says Meloni

Uzbekistan studies Germany’s dual education experience
  • 11.06.2026 [15:42]

Uzbekistan studies Germany’s dual education experience

Resilient Pakistan posts 3.7% GDP growth amid floods, global shocks: Aurangzeb
  • 11.06.2026 [15:27]

Resilient Pakistan posts 3.7% GDP growth amid floods, global shocks: Aurangzeb

Emirates Drug Establishment approves innovative ESR1-targeted breast cancer treatment 'Etcamah'
  • 11.06.2026 [15:04]

Emirates Drug Establishment approves innovative ESR1-targeted breast cancer treatment 'Etcamah'

® Azercell supports first local stage of RobotChallenge competition

  • [17:46]

Volkan Yilmaz: Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood is of great importance to us

  • [17:44]

Expert: Reconstruction of Garabagh creates a unique opportunity to build inclusive communities from scratch

  • [17:42]

17 wagons of diesel fuel sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia

  • [17:16]

Baku hosts discussions on new geopolitical realities in South Caucasus and Azerbaijan's peace agenda

  • [17:10]

Nearly 3,000 NHS patients subjected to corridor care every day, new figures show

  • [16:44]

Pashinyan voices hope for early implementation of TRIPP project

  • [16:36]

Azerbaijan and Iran sign protocol on cooperation in increasing freight transport

  • [16:33]

National Liberation Day commemorated at Baku Engineering University

  • [16:22]

Azerbaijan, Romania explore cultural cooperation

  • [16:12]

Leaves reveal hidden trail of ‘forever chemicals,’ study finds

  • [16:10]

Israel and Germany partner on next-generation intelligence satellite constellation

  • [16:04]

Mikayil Jabbarov: The non-oil and gas sector has already become the driving force of our economy – EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

  • [16:00]

Iran hands over 408 inmates to Afghanistan

  • [15:52]

We must support Kyiv, keep up pressure on Russia says Meloni

  • [15:45]

Senior Advisor at Board of Peace: We can transform Middle Corridor into a primary trade route in the world

  • [15:45]

Uzbekistan studies Germany’s dual education experience

  • [15:42]

Resilient Pakistan posts 3.7% GDP growth amid floods, global shocks: Aurangzeb

  • [15:27]

Tajikistan, China expand education cooperation with focus on Chinese language and digital learning

  • [15:22]

Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan visits ASAN Khidmet center

  • [15:14]

Emirates Drug Establishment approves innovative ESR1-targeted breast cancer treatment 'Etcamah'

  • [15:04]

Citizens of the Republic of Moldova working in Slovakia to be eligible for pensions

  • [15:02]

Ulaanbaatar hosts 15th Asian Tourism Forum

  • [15:00]

Black Sea hotel operators: Tourism remains resilient despite market challenges

  • [14:43]

Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland to expand cooperation in organic agriculture

  • [14:41]

From Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

  • [14:36]

BTA Director General calls for National support programmes for regional media in Bulgaria

  • [14:28]

Israeli study suggests fat loss ‘memory’ could change how doctors treat obesity

  • [14:24]

Azerbaijan and Iran approve operational modes for distribution of Araz River’s water resources

  • [14:19]

3 officers among 22 security personnel killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir chopper crash

  • [14:12]

China launches new communication technology test satellite

  • [14:07]

Chairman of Board: Alat Free Economic Zone plays role of a regional production and logistics center

  • [14:04]

Azerbaijan is ready to partner with U.S. in shaping the industries and technologies of the future, says adviser to minister

  • [13:54]

‘Azerbaijan is successfully transitioning from a resource-based economy to an innovation-driven model’

  • [13:47]

GDP in Nakhchivan rises by 2.2 percent

  • [13:39]

Azerbaijani companies can compete globally, says deputy minister

  • [13:36]

AIR Center Chairman: Azerbaijan's principled position towards Armenia remains unchanged

  • [13:20]

4SIM Executive Director: Azerbaijan has great potential to become a regional hub for AI economy

  • [13:19]

Farid Shafiyev: For lasting peace to be achieved, Azerbaijan's legitimate demands must be fully met

  • [13:11]

“NI – Natural Intelligence” exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • [13:11]

Measles cases in Bulgaria Reach 364, including 300 children

  • [12:52]

AmCham: Our goal is to create opportunities for effective collaboration between public and private sectors

  • [12:35]

BTA and CEM organize National Debate on future of regional news

  • [12:32]

Guterres warns of risk of new full-scale war in Gulf region

  • [12:24]
In the footsteps of history: A journey to Shamkir’s “Little Germany” VIDEO

In the footsteps of history: A journey to Shamkir’s “Little Germany” VIDEO

Refugee numbers drop for first time in a decade, but millions remain trapped

  • [12:14]
The temple of Azerbaijani football — Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium VIDEO

The temple of Azerbaijani football — Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium VIDEO

Earthquake strikes Armenia, tremors felt in Nakhchivan

  • [12:05]

Fire breaks out on tanker off Omani coast, UKMTO says

  • [12:04]

Top stories update

  • [12:00]

Baku hosts “TECHNOVATION: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation” conference

  • [11:59]

Azerbaijan and Austria hold first consular consultations in Baku

  • [11:50]

475 tick bite cases recorded in Kazakhstan's Shymkent

  • [11:42]
Washington-hosted Trans Caspian Forum highlights growing strategic role of Middle Corridor VIDEO

Washington-hosted Trans Caspian Forum highlights growing strategic role of Middle Corridor VIDEO

Knicks complete NBA Finals record 29-point comeback to seal Game 4 win over Spurs

  • [11:13]

10th China-South Asia Expo opens in SW China to facilitate regional trade

  • [11:09]

Deadly Indonesia floods wiped out at least 7% of rare orangutan population, report says

  • [11:04]

American expert: TRIPP Corridor holds real promise both for Central Asia and South Caucasus

  • [10:57]

5.3-million-year-old whale graveyard hotspot found in Indian Ocean

  • [10:53]
Gold prices drop to $4118 on global markets VIDEO

Gold prices drop to $4118 on global markets VIDEO

Chinese researchers treat rare disease via new RNA editing technology

  • [10:50]

Uganda goes five days without new Ebola case

  • [10:45]
Oil prices rise in world markets VIDEO

Oil prices rise in world markets VIDEO

Azeri Light sells for $96 VIDEO

Azeri Light sells for $96 VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

  • [10:27]

Kuwait reopens airspace, airport returns to normal operations

  • [10:26]

Blast in China's Guangxi kills seven, injures 17

  • [10:26]

Bodies of Azerbaijani citizens killed in Sea of Azov vessel attack repatriated to the country

  • 10.06.2026 [23:20]

After troubled World Cup lead-in, UN human rights chief urges ‘rethink’ of US immigration policy

  • 10.06.2026 [20:53]

Hikmet Hajiyev: Under circumstances of escalation of conflict in Middle East, Middle Corridor gains additional significance

  • 10.06.2026 [20:32]

Media Development Agency hosts public discussion of draft law on protection of children from harmful information

  • 10.06.2026 [20:27]

Presidential Assistant: Turkic World is becoming a new political reality and platform for cooperation across wider Eurasian continent

  • 10.06.2026 [20:07]

Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage showcased at Silk Road – 2026 festival

  • 10.06.2026 [20:06]

Top stories update

  • 10.06.2026 [20:00]

U.S. Embassy delegation tours Azerbaijan Sports Academy

  • 10.06.2026 [19:42]

Hikmet Hajiyev: Establishment of peace in the region provided new opportunities in Azerbaijan's foreign policy

  • 10.06.2026 [19:41]

President of Serbia receives Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense

  • 10.06.2026 [18:53]

Washington hosts Trans Caspian Forum 2026

  • 10.06.2026 [18:40]

® Baku hosts “Force of Love” 2026 Summer Festival

  • 10.06.2026 [18:16]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova meets with Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan

  • 10.06.2026 [18:15]

From Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania

  • 10.06.2026 [18:14]

German ambassador commends progress in Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process

  • 10.06.2026 [18:01]

Five Azerbaijani sailors ready for action at 2026 Optimist World Championship

  • 10.06.2026 [17:54]

Official reception in Rabat marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

  • 10.06.2026 [17:51]

® Birbank introduces new opportunity: Pensioners up to the age of 73 can now apply for loans

  • 10.06.2026 [17:50]

Azerbaijan, UK hold talks on draft Convention to eliminate double taxation

  • 10.06.2026 [17:42]

Azerbaijan, UK explore prospects for demining cooperation

  • 10.06.2026 [17:24]

Minister: Close sports cooperation is the logical outcome of the task set before us by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Serbia – EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

  • 10.06.2026 [17:22]

Delegation from Xi'an Shiyou University of China visits Baku State University

  • 10.06.2026 [17:16]

Minister Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process in Tokyo

  • 10.06.2026 [17:12]

AZERTAC’s “Children’s Knowledge Portal” expands its outreach to Aghdam

  • 10.06.2026 [17:06]

Azerbaijan’s AI and digital economy presented in Ankara

  • 10.06.2026 [16:35]

Azerbaijan, Japan enhancing bilateral ties

  • 10.06.2026 [16:28]

Major media forum gets underway in Chongqing

  • 10.06.2026 [16:26]

Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in mining

  • 10.06.2026 [16:08]

FM Hoxha: Albania’s EU accession bid has entered its most decisive phase

  • 10.06.2026 [16:06]

® SİMA Solutions at International Finance and Banking Summit

  • 10.06.2026 [16:05]

Progress on Soyudlu (Zod) Gold Deposit Project reviewed at AzerGold CJSC

  • 10.06.2026 [15:54]

BTA is setting standard for comprehensive cultural coverage, says Director General

  • 10.06.2026 [15:52]

Pakistan Army helicopter crashes, all on board killed: military

  • 10.06.2026 [15:49]