Tajikistan, China expand education cooperation with focus on Chinese language and digital learning

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

Tajikistan and China are deepening cooperation in education, with a particular focus on expanding Chinese language instruction, digital learning initiatives and academic exchanges, Khovar reported.

The commitment was reaffirmed during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Education and Science Homid Khoshimzoda and a delegation from China’s Ministry of Education, where both sides discussed plans to strengthen educational ties and develop an interagency agreement on Chinese language studies.

The talks covered a broad range of issues, including the introduction of digital education programs, professional training and internship opportunities for university staff in China, the preparation of local teachers and the development of modern digital learning resources.

Educational cooperation between the two countries has grown steadily in recent years. Officials noted that 10 higher vocational institutions in Tajikistan are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization University network, while thousands of students are currently studying Chinese at nine universities across the country.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, 16 Tajik higher education institutions have established partnerships with 23 universities in China, creating new opportunities for student exchanges, joint research and academic collaboration.

The two sides also highlighted the success of the Confucius Institutes at Tajik National University and Tajik Mining and Metallurgical Institute, the Luban Center at Tajik Technical University, and the Chinese Language Studies Center at Sadriddin Aini Tajik State Pedagogical University, describing them as flagship examples of the growing educational partnership between the two countries.