Azerbaijan and Iran sign protocol on cooperation in increasing freight transport

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to Iran, Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), one of the companies of AZCON Holding, viewed the construction progress at the Astara Terminal together with the head of the railway administration of this country, Jabbar Ali Zakeri.

During the inspection of the terminal, detailed information was provided on the implementation status of the project, the progress made and the upcoming stages. It was noted that construction and installation work at the Astara Terminal, which is one of the basic infrastructure elements of the North-South International Transport Corridor, is nearing completion.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation between the railways of Azerbaijan and Iran, the prospects for the development of freight transport along the North-South corridor, and the possibilities for increasing the volume of freight transport. It was noted that after full operation, the Astara Terminal will significantly contribute to the more efficient organization of cargo operations with an annual capacity of 3.5-4 million tons and enhance the transit potential of the region.

The meeting culminated in the signing protocol on cooperation on completion of the construction of the Astara Terminal and increasing cargo transport along the North-South International Transport Corridor.

In the first 5 months of 2026, more than 345 thousand tons of cargo were handled at the Astara terminal that is 26 percent more compared to the same period last year.