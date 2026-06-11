AmCham: Our goal is to create opportunities for effective collaboration between public and private sectors

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

“In an era of rapid global change and increasing geopolitical and economic challenges, strengthening business resilience is of particular importance. Amid current global dynamics, it is essential for the business community not only to implement new technologies, but also to develop efficient business models and to respond promptly to emerging challenges and create long-term value,” said Dayanat Sadullayev, President of AmCham Azerbaijan, as he addressed the conference on “TECHNOVATION: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation” held in Baku.

“One of the principal goals of AmCham is to create opportunities for effective communication and cooperation between the public and private sectors. The organization continues its activities in this regard. AmCham Azerbaijan's cooperation with PMI contributes to the development of interaction between the business community and government agencies,” the President of AmCham Azerbaijan added.