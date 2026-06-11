‘Azerbaijan is successfully transitioning from a resource-based economy to an innovation-driven model’

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is successfully transitioning from a resource-rich country to a more diversified, knowledge- and innovation-driven economy. In recent years, the country has undergone a profound economic and institutional transformation, setting an example for many countries,” said Alexey Kim, Director External Affairs for Philip Morris International (PMI), during his speech at the “TECHNOVATION: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation” conference held in Baku.

“Although natural resources play a significant role in Azerbaijan’s development, innovation, technology, and human capital are now becoming the key drivers of economic growth. The country's leadership predicted that advanced technologies are a key tool for development not only in the energy sector, but also in areas such as healthcare, infrastructure, and clean energy,” he emphasized.