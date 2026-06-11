BTA and CEM organize National Debate on future of regional news

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

More than 100 regional journalists have confirmed their participation in a discussion titled “The Future of Regional News”, which BTA and the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) are organizing on June 11. The forum will bring together representatives of academia, national and regional media, professional organizations, and public institutions, including BTA, BNT, BNR, bTV, Nova TV, journalism associations, and CEM members.

On Wednesday, BTA Director General Kiril Valchev said invitations to the discussion were extended to all regional journalists regardless of employer, as well as representatives of national media, government institutions, journalism organizations, and universities. Around one-third of BTA’s news output is regional, reflecting the fact that local news is often the most relevant to citizens. In some areas in Bulgaria, including regional capitals, the only full-time journalist is BTA’s correspondent, Valchev noted. BTA, which maintains the country’s largest correspondent network with offices and reporters in 32 cities outside Sofia, supports regional media through free access to its news content, the General Director emphasized.

CEM Chair Gabriela Naplatanova stated that the discussion aims to bring together regional and national media representatives from across Bulgaria to discuss the future of local news. She pointed out that regional journalism is essential because it remains closest to the everyday concerns of citizens, adding that Bulgaria is considered at medium-to-high risk of developing “news deserts” according to European media pluralism. CEM continues to support regional media through licensing, oversight, and monitoring of regional content in public broadcasters’ programming, Naplatanova concluded.