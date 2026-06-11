Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland to expand cooperation in organic agriculture

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Erlist Akunbekov met Swiss Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Siroko Messerli, Kabar reported.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, the parties discussed the development of Kyrgyz-Swiss cooperation in water resources management, agriculture, and sustainable development.

The Kyrgyz side noted Switzerland's contribution to the implementation of the "Water use permitting system in Kyrgyzstan (WUP KG)" project, aimed at improving the country's water resource management.

The parties discuss prospects for cooperation in organic agriculture, livestock farming, veterinary medicine, fisheries, and aquaculture, as well as joint projects to increase the export potential of domestic products.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their interest in further expanding their partnership in the areas of agricultural innovation, climate resilience, and digitalization of agriculture, as well as their readiness to implement new joint initiatives.