China launches new communication technology test satellite
Baku, June 11, AZERTAC
China on Thursday sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, according to Xinhua.
Launched at 3:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-5 rocket, the satellite has successfully entered its preset orbit.
This satellite will be mainly used to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests.
The launch marks the 650th mission carried out by the Long March carrier rocket series.
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