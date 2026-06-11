China launches new communication technology test satellite

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

China on Thursday sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, according to Xinhua.

Launched at 3:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-5 rocket, the satellite has successfully entered its preset orbit.

This satellite will be mainly used to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests.

The launch marks the 650th mission carried out by the Long March carrier rocket series.