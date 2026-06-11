Blast in China's Guangxi kills seven, injures 17

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

An explosion killed seven people early ‌on Thursday in China's southwestern region of Guangxi, local authorities said in a notice, ⁠adding that they were investigating its cause, but ruling out a risk from gas pipelines, according to Reuters.

Seventeen injured were taken to hospital, but none ‌in ⁠critical condition, they said, after the 1.40 a.m. blast in the ⁠town of Xingan, nestled in a mountainous area rich ⁠in mineral and agricultural resources.