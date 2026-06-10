Foreign Ministers of Mongolia and Japan meet

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Minister of Foreign Affairs Battsetseg Batmunkh met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi, and exchanged views on bilateral relations, cooperation, and issues within the scope of common objectives in the regional and international arenas on June 9, 2026, Montsame reported.

Minister Battsetseg expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan for its consistent support of Mongolia's democracy, reforms, and sustainable development. The minister emphasized that deepening and developing friendly relations and cooperation with Japan, a close strategic partner with shared democratic values and a "third neighbor," is one of the top priorities of Mongolia's foreign policy, to which the Government of Mongolia attaches great importance.

The sides commended the deepening of the people-centered "Special Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity" between Mongolia and Japan in all areas. The officials reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the practical implementation of the Action Program of this partnership for 2022-2031 and to further expanding and deepening cooperation within the framework of their shared objectives. Within these goals, they reaffirmed their dedication to expanding visits and dialogues at all levels, intensifying mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, and working closely together to increase investments.

The parties expressed their desire to continuously develop and regularize the successfully implemented strategic and policy consultative meetings between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, cooperation between departments and divisions, as well as exchange programs and events among senior, mid-level, and junior civil servants.

Minister Battsetseg expressed her gratitude to the Government of Japan for its decision to implement a project to expand and increase the capacity of the "Chinggis Khaan" International Airport through a concessional loan under Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Mongolia. She reaffirmed that the necessary measures are being taken to implement the project.

The parties discussed deepening Mongolia-Japan "people-centered" cooperation, continuing to focus on strengthening the legal environment for collaboration, expanding relations in education, culture, and inter-regional affairs, and deepening exchanges between children and youth, who represent the future and next generation of the two countries.