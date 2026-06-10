Bodies of Azerbaijani citizens killed in Sea of Azov vessel attack repatriated to the country
Baku, June 10, AZERTAC
"The bodies of four Azerbaijani citizens who were killed in a drone attack targeting cargo vessels in the Sea of Azov were repatriated to their homeland on June 10", Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of our compatriots who lost their lives in this tragedy," the statement added.
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