Volkan Yilmaz: Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood is of great importance to us

Istanbul, June 11, AZERTAC

Representatives from the Federation of Türkiye-Azerbaijan Associations (TADEF) held a meeting with Volkan Yilmaz, the newly appointed head of Türkiye's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) for Istanbul.

TADEF Deputy Chairman Parviz Mammadzade and Safar Karakoyunlu, Press Secretary of the federation and head of the Istanbul-Azerbaijan Solidarity and Culture Association (ISTAD), visited the MHP Istanbul headquarters for this purpose.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the brotherly relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, as well as the future of the Turkic world.

Expressing his satisfaction with the visit, Volkan Yilmaz stated: “The Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood, forged under the slogan ‘One nation, two states’, carries immense importance for us. Today, as in the past, we stand firmly by Azerbaijan’s just cause. This solid brotherhood will continue with unwavering determination in the future.”

Parviz Mammadzade emphasized that the friendship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan draws strength from their shared historical and cultural bonds, noting that Türkiye's continuous support remains deeply valued.

Safar Karakoyunlu also highlighted the vital role civil society organizations play in reinforcing the Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood, expressing confidence that future activities centered around common values will further solidify these ties.