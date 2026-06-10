FM Hoxha: Albania’s EU accession bid has entered its most decisive phase

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Ferit Hoxha, said on Wednesday that Albania’s path toward European Union membership had entered its most dynamic and decisive stage, as he attended a ministerial meeting of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) in Sofia, Bulgaria, ATA reported.

In a post on X, Hoxha praised SEECP as the region’s leading political forum, saying it had evolved from an ambitious idea into a lasting platform for dialogue, trust-building and regional cooperation.

“Today, SEECP stands as the region’s principal political forum, fostering dialogue, building trust and strengthening good-neighbourly relations,” Hoxha said. “It has demonstrated that regional ownership, mutual respect and a shared vision can make a meaningful contribution to stability, prosperity and integration across our region.”

Hoxha said economic cooperation and regional integration should remain at the centre of joint efforts among Southeast European countries.

He highlighted initiatives including the Berlin Process, the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, the Common Regional Market and major connectivity projects such as Corridor VIII as key drivers of economic integration, competitiveness and improved living standards.

“Our path towards European Union membership has entered its most dynamic and decisive phase,” Hoxha said. “Our objective remains ambitious but realistic: to conclude accession negotiations by 2027 and achieve full membership by 2030.”

Foreign Minister said a successful enlargement process must be merit-based, credible and sustainable for both candidate countries and the EU.

He noted that the issue was discussed at a meeting of European Union and Western Balkan leaders in Tivat last week, where participants called for renewed political momentum and a clearer strategic vision for the enlargement agenda.

While describing progress in regional cooperation as undeniable, Hoxha warned that unresolved challenges and vulnerabilities continued to pose risks to stability and development.

He added that deeper regional cooperation and stronger connectivity were not only a regional necessity but also a strategic investment in the security, stability and prosperity of Southeast Europe and the continent as a whole.