Motorcyclists to protest rising motor ınsurance costs in Sofia on June 19

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Representatives of 89 motorcycle clubs from Sofia and across Bulgaria will gather in the capital's Alexander Battenberg Square on June 19 at 11:00 a.m. to protest rising prices of mandatory third-party liability motor insurance, Krasimir Pargov, Secretary of the Gentlemen Motorcycle Club and national coordinator of motorcycle clubs, said at a press conference at the Bulgarian News Agency's (BTA) National Press Club in Sofia on Wednesday.

Pargov warned that such protests would continue periodically until the Government takes action and freezes third-party liability insurance premiums at their pre-March 2026 levels.

Dimitar Rashkov, President of the Gentlemen Motorcycle Club, said that according to the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC), insurance premiums had increased by between 8% and 13%, and by no more than 20%, whereas in reality prices had nearly doubled.

He commented that institutions had justified the increase by citing damages caused by motorcyclists, but argued that insurers' statistics do not correspond to actual conditions.

Kalin Tsvetkov, representing a motorcycle club in Kozloduy, cited police data showing that 422 road accidents caused by motorcycle riders were recorded in 2024 and 423 in 2025.

The motorcyclists are calling on insurance companies to offer policies with terms shorter than one year, noting that such an option is provided for under the Insurance Code. They also want the reinstatement of instalment payments, which were restricted by all insurance companies in early March.

According to the participants, those restrictions prompted motorcycle clubs to file complaints with the Financial Supervision Commission, the Commission for Protection of Competition, and the Commission for Consumer Protection, as well as to launch protests.