Israel and Germany partner on next-generation intelligence satellite constellation

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

Israel’s Rafael Advanced Combat Systems Ltd. and German space company Reflex Aerospace announced a strategic partnership at ILA Berlin 2026 to develop a new Very High Resolution High Frequency satellite constellation for advanced space intelligence, TPS-IL reported.

The system is designed for rapid, large-scale production and continuous delivery of high-quality imagery for defense and intelligence users. It will feature a payload offering up to 30 cm resolution.

A satellite constellation is a group of multiple satellites working together as a coordinated system rather than operating alone. The announcement did not specify how many satellites would be produced.

The first satellite launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

“The combination of a proven payload in space and satellite heritage, advanced AI-based processing capabilities, and a rapid manufacturing infrastructure for large constellations allows us to deliver a comprehensive, high-frequency acquisition system that is tailored to current and emerging threats in the space and intelligence sectors,” said Guy Oren, Rafael’s Vice President and Head of Intelligence and Space.