Iran hands over 408 inmates to Afghanistan

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

At least 408 Afghan nationals imprisoned in Iran have been transferred to Afghanistan, where they will serve the remainder of their sentences, Afghan prison authorities said on Thursday.

The individuals were transferred late on Wednesday as a humanitarian and goodwill gesture by Iranian authorities, and crossed into Afghanistan via the Islam Qala border point in western Herat province, according to Mohammad Nasim Lalahand, spokesman for the Office of Prison Administration.

The transfer was carried out in accordance with the prisoners' expressed preference to return to their homeland, Lalahand told Xinhua.