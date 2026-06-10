Delegation from Xi'an Shiyou University of China visits Baku State University

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Zhang Rongjun, Vice President of Xi'an Shiyou University of China, visited Baku State University (BSU).

During the meeting, BSU Rector Elchin Babayev noted that China currently ranks first among the countries with which Baku State University cooperates. He said the university has signed cooperation memorandums and agreements with a number of prestigious Chinese universities and is implementing a dual-degree program with Anhui University.

Recalling the successful operation of the Confucius Institute at BSU, Elchin Babayev also noted the growing number of Chinese students studying at the university.

Zhang Rongjun emphasized that Azerbaijan and China enjoy excellent cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, culture, and education.

He hailed BSU’s international achievements in education and science and expressed interest in expanding academic cooperation between the two institutions.

The meeting also explored prospects for further cooperation between the universities.