World Horse Day main events set for July 13 at Khui Doloon Khudag

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Mongolia is set to celebrate World Horse Day on July 11–13, 2026, in cooperation with the countries that co-sponsored the United Nations resolution establishing the observance.

According to Montsame, Mongolia’s National News Agency, the celebration aims to promote horse culture, traditions, and the rich heritage of nomadic civilizations around the world. Guests and delegations from 56 countries are expected to gather in Mongolia to participate in a series of ceremonial, academic, cultural, artistic, and sporting events dedicated to equine heritage, including a parade featuring 10,000 horse riders.

The main World Horse Day events will take place on July 13 at Khui Doloon Khudag, near Ulaanbaatar. Preparations are currently underway, including the development of power supply systems, engineering infrastructure, and site improvements.

The 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly discussed and adopted the resolution proclaiming July 11 as World Horse Day on June 3, 2025. The initiative was proposed by President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and co-sponsored by 56 countries.

The resolution recognizes the historical and contemporary contributions of horses to human civilization and calls for the preservation of equine heritage, pasturelands, and nomadic pastoral traditions.