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AZERTAC’s “Children’s Knowledge Portal” expands its outreach to Aghdam

Children's Knowledge Portal presented to schoolchildren in Aghdam

Aghdam, June 10, AZERTAC

An event marking the presentation of AZERTAC’s “Children’s Knowledge Portal” was held at Secondary School No. 1 in the liberated city of Aghdam.

The event opened with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In her remarks, Gunel Valiyeva, Director of Aghdam Secondary School No. 1, emphasized the importance of access to reliable information in fostering children’s intellectual development in today’s digital age. She noted that AZERTAC’s Children’s Knowledge Portal makes a significant contribution to students’ educational growth by broadening their horizons and enhancing their knowledge and skills. Valiyeva also underlined the importance of educational outreach initiatives designed for schoolchildren.

Speaking at the event, Irada Isayeva, Head of AZERTAC’s Children’s Knowledge Portal Department, provided an overview of the portal’s activities. She noted that the online resource, launched by AZERTAC in 2013, offers children safe, educational, and engaging content aimed at supporting learning, expanding knowledge, and helping them use their free time productively.

Isayeva added that the portal features cartoons, fairy tales, encyclopedic content, riddles, and other engaging materials for children. A special section also showcases children’s creativity, including drawings, poems, and other achievements. The portal provides extensive information on Azerbaijan’s state symbols, liberated territories, national music, cinema, arts, and culture. Available in Azerbaijani and Russian, it can also be followed on Instagram and Facebook.

A video presentation of AZERTAC’s Children’s Knowledge Portal was then screened, followed by an overview of its sections, interactive content, and encyclopedic materials. Students’ questions were also answered.

The event also featured musical performances by students of the school.

Speaking to AZERTAC’s correspondent in the region, students Deniz Mammadli, Ali Ismayilli, and Aysu Huseynli described the portal as a useful educational resource, highlighting its engaging content on literature, nature, and illustrated works. They said they enjoy reading folk tales on the platform and recommended it to their peers.

The event concluded with the presentation of AZERTAC souvenirs to the school staff and students.

The foundation of Secondary School No. 1 in Aghdam was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on May 28, 2021, while the school was officially inaugurated on July 18 of last year with the participation of the head of state.

The school was built within the framework of the “First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

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