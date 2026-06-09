Tajikistan to host 45th Green Climate Fund Board Meeting in Dushanbe

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

The 45th meeting of the Governing Board of the Green Climate Fund will be held in Dushanbe from June 25 to July 2, 2026, according to Khovar.

Preparations for the event were discussed during a meeting of the organizing committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Sulaimon Ziyozoda.

The meeting is expected to bring together representatives of the fund’s member states, international organizations, financial institutions and climate experts to discuss climate finance, sustainable development projects and international cooperation in addressing climate change.

The hosting of the meeting in Tajikistan was described as a sign of international recognition of the country’s initiatives on environmental protection, climate action, water resources and glacier preservation. Officials said the event is also expected to create favorable conditions for expanding cooperation with development partners and attracting green investment.

Tajikistan has gained international recognition for promoting global initiatives related to water, climate and glacier protection, which have received broad support from the international community.

The Green Climate Fund, established in 2010 under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, is the world’s largest international climate fund supporting developing countries in combating climate change.

Headquartered in Incheon, the fund finances projects focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, developing renewable energy and helping countries adapt to the impacts of climate change, including droughts, floods, sea level rise and glacier melt.

The fund is overseen by a 24-member board and led by Executive Director Mafalda Duarte. Its portfolio exceeds $20 billion and includes more than 300 projects worldwide.