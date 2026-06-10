The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Gold prices fall by $58 on global markets

Gold prices fall by $58 on global markets

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

The price of one troy ounce of gold decreased by $58.1 to $4,228.3 on the COMEX (Commodity Exchange, Inc.) in New York.

Silver prices declined by $0.59 to $64.66 per ounce.

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