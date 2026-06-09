Japan space agency: H3 rocket launch postponed due to bad weather

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has announced that it will postpone the launch of an H3 rocket scheduled for Wednesday because weather conditions are expected to worsen, according to NHK.

JAXA told reporters on Monday that it would reveal a new date once it has been set. It said the forecast on Monday suggested that the weather may recover on Friday, but that it will continue to monitor conditions before making a decision. The rocket is due to take off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

JAXA failed to launch an H3 rocket in December last year due to a problem with its payload support structure. The upcoming launch, following repair work, will take place after about half a year since the agency suspended operations of Japan's mainstay rocket.

The sixth H3 rocket to be launched is a new test vehicle that does not use boosters. Instead, it is equipped with three main engines, which is one more than previous models.

JAXA Project Manager Arita Makoto said the launch carries two significant meanings: testing new technology and recovering from the failure. He expressed hope that the launch would be successful and put Japan's flagship rocket program back on track.