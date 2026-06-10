UAE marks International Day for Dialogue among Civilisations, highlighting leadership in tolerance

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

The UAE on Wednesday marks the International Day for Dialogue among Civilisations, observed annually on 10th June, highlighting its leading role in bridging cultures and promoting global peace and tolerance, according to WAM.

The UAE hosts approximately 200 nationalities from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds, fostering a cohesive society grounded in mutual respect, the rule of law, and equal opportunities. This environment reflects a long-standing institutional approach supported by comprehensive legislation, community policies, and educational programmes.

Demonstrating this commitment, Abu Dhabi hosted the 3rd International Conference for Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance on 5th June, drawing over 100 speakers and 4,500 participants from more than 120 countries.

The UAE remains a pioneer in institutionalising harmony, having established the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to promote openness. Key initiatives include the National Festival of Tolerance and the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, which serves as a unified space for dialogue among the three Abrahamic faiths.

The nation's capital also served as the historic venue for the February 2019 signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and Pope Francis.

The UN-commended document remains a global benchmark for interfaith dialogue and coexistence.

Internationally, the UAE integrates cultural and diplomatic dialogue into its foreign policy, maintaining active participation in global forums such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) and UNESCO, while frequently mediating humanitarian and cultural initiatives worldwide.