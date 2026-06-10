German ambassador commends progress in Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Ralf Horlemann, the outgoing Ambassador of Germany to Azerbaijan.

The meeting reviewed developments in Azerbaijan–Germany relations during the ambassador’s tenure. Gafarova highlighted the significance of President Ilham Aliyev’s visits to Germany, as well as the visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Azerbaijan, in strengthening bilateral ties. The sides also discussed cooperation between the two countries in economic, trade, and other fields.

The discussion further focused on interparliamentary relations. The Speaker of the Milli Majlis recalled her official visit to Germany, as well as reciprocal visits by parliamentary friendship groups.

Ambassador Ralf Horlemann praised Azerbaijan’s preservation of German cultural heritage as a reflection of the country’s tradition of tolerance. He noted that his tenure had allowed him to gain a deeper understanding of Azerbaijan and shared his positive impressions of the country.

The ambassador also highlighted recent progress in the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, stressing that the achievements made contribute to peace, security, and stability in the region.