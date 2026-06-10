The Azerbaijan State News Agency

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Major media forum gets underway in Chongqing

Major media forum gets underway in Chongqing

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

The 5th CMG Forum began on Wednesday in Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, bringing together about 300 representatives from international organizations, major global media outlets, think tanks, and multinational corporations, China Daily reported.

Participants engaged in discussions on the transformation and challenges facing the media industry amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

Jointly hosted by China Media Group and the Chongqing Municipal People's Government, this year's forum is themed on "Upholding and Reshaping: The Media's Mission in the Intelligent Era". The agenda features keynote speeches, thematic dialogues, and panel discussions, where attendees will exchange insights on technological innovation, cultural exchange, and the future of global communication. The focus is on how media organizations can strengthen trust, accuracy, and collaboration in an AI-driven environment.

"It (CMG) brought us here together from different countries, different cultures, different media traditions, to talk, to listen, to build the kind of understanding that only humans can do in person. That is the right instinct for this moment," Paul Bascobert, president of Reuters, said during his keynote speech at the event's opening ceremony.

Several major media innovation initiatives were unveiled during the forum, including the launch of the CMG Embodied Intelligence IP Collection, the inauguration of Fact Hunter, a global verification platform, and the introduction of the CMG Central Audiovisual Media 3.0.

 

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