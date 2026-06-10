The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Drug-free nanoparticles could reshape future cancer therapies

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Israeli researchers have developed nanoparticles that slowed the growth of aggressive breast cancer tumors in preclinical models without carrying chemotherapy, antibodies or any other drugs, TPS-IL reported citing the Technion Israel Institute of Technology.

The findings, published recently in the peer-reviewed journal ACS Nano, suggest a different approach to cancer treatment: instead of delivering a toxic or targeted drug into the tumor, the particles appear to work by simply changing the tumor’s immune environment and blocking harmful interactions that help cancer grow.

“This is better than the existing treatments with antibodies or chemotherapy, which have many side effects,” Professor Assaf Zinger, who led the study, told The Press Service of Israel.

The study focused on “triple-negative” breast cancer, a form of the disease considered especially aggressive and difficult to treat. It often progresses quickly and is less responsive to several standard therapies because it lacks the biological markers targeted by many existing breast cancer drugs.

The researchers designed nanoparticles called MPsomes to interfere with the tumor microenvironment, the biological surroundings that help tumors survive, grow and avoid immune system attacks.

Cancer cells can manipulate immune cells in their environment, Zinger explained. Among them are macrophages, white blood cells that normally help protect the body. In some tumors, macrophages are drawn into the cancer’s orbit and begin supporting tumor growth rather than fighting it.

According to Zinger, the MPsomes act as a biological decoy. They compete for binding sites in the tumor environment and help prevent harmful immune cells from gaining access to the tumor and supporting its development.

“Instead of directly attacking cancer cells using chemotherapy or antibodies, we know how to do this using nanoparticles that carry no medicine and disguise themselves as white blood cells,” Zinger told TPS-IL. “Then they compete with white blood cells over binding sites in the tumor area, and then those white blood cells that would have helped the cancer simply do not get there. As far as I know, we are the first to prove that empty particles — meaning particles that carry no medicine — can behave this way.”

Zinger added that the nanoparticles accumulated at high levels around the tumor and slowed tumor growth at a level comparable to existing treatments.

The study also found that the nanoparticles changed the immune cell composition around the tumor. There were fewer immune cells associated with tumor support and more cells associated with attacking it.

“In female mice, the tumor shrank very significantly. We proved that the empty particles really prevent the development of the tumor,” Zinger said.

Another potential advantage is production. According to the Technion, the method developed by the researchers can produce about 20 milliliters of nanoparticles per minute, or roughly 1.2 liters per hour.

The base of the particles is made largely from materials classified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as generally recognized as safe, a designation that could help future development if the technology advances toward human testing.

Zinger emphasized that the work is still at the preclinical stage and has so far been tested only in mouse models. Clinical trials in humans would be needed before the approach could be considered for medical use.

“My dream is to get this to the clinic. The expected timeline is at least eight years, and we will approach the FDA within two years,” Zinger said. “I think that in a challenging period, discovering scientific findings that can spread light, that is our message, and that is why I do what I do.”

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

June 10 marks International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations
  • 10.06.2026 [15:17]

June 10 marks International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations

Saudi Arabia and Yemen ink USD 150 mln petroleum supply agreement
  • 10.06.2026 [14:47]

Saudi Arabia and Yemen ink USD 150 mln petroleum supply agreement

Climate change already costing Australia's NSW billions: report
  • 10.06.2026 [14:44]

Climate change already costing Australia's NSW billions: report

Motorcyclists to protest rising motor ınsurance costs in Sofia on June 19
  • 10.06.2026 [14:39]

Motorcyclists to protest rising motor ınsurance costs in Sofia on June 19

PM Radev ends further arms supplies to Ukraine
  • 10.06.2026 [14:30]

PM Radev ends further arms supplies to Ukraine

World Horse Day main events set for July 13 at Khui Doloon Khudag
  • 10.06.2026 [13:01]

World Horse Day main events set for July 13 at Khui Doloon Khudag

Japan local gov't launches facility to spotlight marine plastic waste
  • 10.06.2026 [12:57]

Japan local gov't launches facility to spotlight marine plastic waste

Foreign Ministers of Mongolia and Japan meet
  • 10.06.2026 [12:40]

Foreign Ministers of Mongolia and Japan meet

$4.5 billion hub refinery project poised to strengthen Pakistan’s energy security, industrial growth
  • 10.06.2026 [12:34]

$4.5 billion hub refinery project poised to strengthen Pakistan’s energy security, industrial growth

June 10 marks International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations

  • [15:17]

Drug-free nanoparticles could reshape future cancer therapies

  • [15:08]

Saudi Arabia and Yemen ink USD 150 mln petroleum supply agreement

  • [14:47]

Climate change already costing Australia's NSW billions: report

  • [14:44]

® Azercell confirms compliance with ISO 10002:2018 international standard for customer feedback management

  • [14:42]

Motorcyclists to protest rising motor ınsurance costs in Sofia on June 19

  • [14:39]

Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves increase by 15.2 percent

  • [14:38]

PM Radev ends further arms supplies to Ukraine

  • [14:30]

GDP volume in Azerbaijan announced

  • [13:42]

Azerbaijan, China expand scientific cooperation

  • [13:30]

Azerbaijan beats San Marino 2-1 in friendly match

  • [13:09]

World Horse Day main events set for July 13 at Khui Doloon Khudag

  • [13:01]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays official visit to Serbia

  • [12:58]

Japan local gov't launches facility to spotlight marine plastic waste

  • [12:57]

Photo exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan opens in Türkiye’s Nevşehir Province

  • [12:54]

® First mass distribution of TəhsilPlus cards takes place in the Ganja-Dashkasan region

  • [12:45]

Foreign Ministers of Mongolia and Japan meet

  • [12:40]

$4.5 billion hub refinery project poised to strengthen Pakistan’s energy security, industrial growth

  • [12:34]

Azerbaijan beats North Macedonia 3-1 in 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier

  • [12:34]

UAE marks International Day for Dialogue among Civilisations, highlighting leadership in tolerance

  • [12:32]

Azerbaijan, Lithuania hold another round of political consultations

  • [12:31]

China updates drug clinical trial guideline to enhance biotech innovation

  • [12:26]

Marking historic progress on rights for persons with disabilities, UN conference tackles critical gaps

  • [12:24]

Oil prices continue to fall

  • [12:23]

Police clock biker at 285 km/h, may be Israel’s fastest ever speeding offense

  • [12:21]

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan enhance collaboration in archival affairs

  • [12:15]

To His Excellency Mr. António José Seguro, President of the Portuguese Republic

  • [12:10]

Top stories update

  • [12:00]

Dogs respond to human tone without words, hinting at communication older than language

  • [11:59]

Gold prices fall by $58 on global markets

  • [11:57]

Kazakhstan, Netherlands agree on implementation of joint projects worth €160mn

  • [11:28]

Ebola cases in DR Congo, Uganda surpass 600 amid operational constraints: Africa CDC

  • [10:54]

Sarangani quake death toll climbs to 45 - OCD

  • [10:53]

Earthquake jolts Caspian Sea

  • [10:37]

PM Modi to become India's longest-serving elected PM on June 10, surpass Nehru

  • [10:36]

Diplomatic World Sweden covers Swedish Institute Alumni gathering organized by SSANA

  • [10:28]

Azeri Light sells for $95

  • [10:23]

Azerbaijani representatives participate in CIS counterterrorism meeting in Moscow

  • 09.06.2026 [20:49]

Apple unveils Siri AI makeover as Tim Cook bids farewell

  • 09.06.2026 [20:12]

Baku Engineering University and Xi'an Shiyou University ink memorandum of cooperation

  • 09.06.2026 [20:11]

Top stories update

  • 09.06.2026 [20:00]

Information sessions launched for young media representatives within framework of Energy Dialogue Platform Initiative

  • 09.06.2026 [19:56]

China prepares $295 billion plan to fund nationwide AI buildout, Bloomberg News reports

  • 09.06.2026 [19:45]

Parties begin presenting arguments in appellate proceedings on appeals filed Armenian citizens

  • 09.06.2026 [19:44]

Azerbaijan, Israel expand cooperation in food trade

  • 09.06.2026 [19:29]

Oslo hosts first chess tournament of Azerbaijani diaspora in Norway

  • 09.06.2026 [19:22]

Azerbaijan’s agricultural and food products to gain wider access to the Chinese market

  • 09.06.2026 [19:18]

First in Azerbaijan’s higher education system: APTIS-based English language assessment introduced at UNEC

  • 09.06.2026 [19:04]

Azerbaijan, Greece enhance healthcare cooperation

  • 09.06.2026 [18:58]

Azerbaijan, TikTok discuss cooperation

  • 09.06.2026 [18:44]

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria's Borno kills 74, infects thousands since May

  • 09.06.2026 [18:19]

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan share best practices in financial supervision

  • 09.06.2026 [18:11]

$100,000 H-1B visa fee is unlawful, US judge rules

  • 09.06.2026 [17:47]

Azerbaijan's exports to France increased more than 17-fold

  • 09.06.2026 [17:45]

Vietnam’s Prosecutor General visits “ASAN Khidmet” Center

  • 09.06.2026 [17:34]

Azerbaijani and Uzbekistani anti-doping agencies sign cooperation memorandum

  • 09.06.2026 [17:22]

Baku State University, Egyptian universities expand cooperation

  • 09.06.2026 [16:39]

2025 nuclear weapons spending reaches $119 billion

  • 09.06.2026 [16:32]

Japan space agency: H3 rocket launch postponed due to bad weather

  • 09.06.2026 [16:29]

Vietnam-Cambodia defence ties continue to flourish

  • 09.06.2026 [16:14]

From Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

  • 09.06.2026 [16:09]

UN experts raise concerns over Council of Europe migration declaration

  • 09.06.2026 [16:00]

Capacity of the section of the North-South route passing through Azerbaijan increased fivefold

  • 09.06.2026 [15:59]

EU to propose 21st package of sanctions targeting Russia's banks

  • 09.06.2026 [15:59]

300 migrants bound for UK kidnapped and threatened with kidney removal

  • 09.06.2026 [15:45]

Bulgaria and China sign social sphere cooperation letter

  • 09.06.2026 [15:41]

Kyrgyzstan chairs UN Paperless Trade Council

  • 09.06.2026 [15:20]

Azerbaijan is fourth largest investor in Georgian economy

  • 09.06.2026 [15:07]

Tajikistan to host 45th Green Climate Fund Board Meeting in Dushanbe

  • 09.06.2026 [15:01]

Power restoration efforts ongoing in quake-hit Mindanao areas – DOE

  • 09.06.2026 [14:56]

Indonesia's Mt. Lewotobi Laki-Laki remains highly active

  • 09.06.2026 [14:53]

Baku International Ombudsmen Summit to explore future of human rights in AI era

  • 09.06.2026 [14:30]

Israeli infant receives first gene therapy for rare genetic epilepsy

  • 09.06.2026 [14:24]

Azerbaijan Fintech Association, Central Asian Fintech Association sign memorandum of understanding

  • 09.06.2026 [13:47]

37 years until women's incomes catch up to men's

  • 09.06.2026 [13:42]

Kazakh and Chinese scientists test eco-friendly biopesticide against locusts

  • 09.06.2026 [13:04]

South Korea, Uzbekistan deepen trade talks ahead of landmark summit

  • 09.06.2026 [12:59]

Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Belgrade

  • 09.06.2026 [12:58]

Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through territory of Azerbaijan

  • 09.06.2026 [12:56]

Antibiotic residues in wastewater found to fuel drug resistance: study

  • 09.06.2026 [12:53]

Over 10,000 albatrosses reported on Japan island after "extinction"

  • 09.06.2026 [12:48]

NYU Abu Dhabi study links wild fig trees to food security

  • 09.06.2026 [12:37]

Tashkent to host Uzbekistan – U.S. Business Forum

  • 09.06.2026 [12:35]

Victor Wembanyama carries Spurs to 115-111 win that cuts Knicks' NBA Finals lead to 2-1

  • 09.06.2026 [12:16]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on rising tensions in the international security environment

  • 09.06.2026 [12:15]

Azerbaijani FM embarks on official visit to Japan

  • 09.06.2026 [12:13]

Israel strikes Hamas Maritime Police base in Southern Gaza

  • 09.06.2026 [12:11]

Top stories update

  • 09.06.2026 [12:00]

US jet fuel output hits record as Iran war doubled prices in March, EIA says

  • 09.06.2026 [11:58]

Pakistan vows self-defence against India-backed TTP terrorist attacks: ‘We won’t sit Idle’

  • 09.06.2026 [11:56]

CSSC begins construction of world's largest LNG carrier for QatarEnergy

  • 09.06.2026 [11:51]

Azerbaijan, Georgia explore current state of strategic partnership

  • 09.06.2026 [11:50]

19 Azerbaijani crew members of vessels damaged in the Sea of Azov sent to Azerbaijan

  • 09.06.2026 [11:48]

Experiment on China's space station expected to provide new approach for fatty liver treatment

  • 09.06.2026 [11:37]

Azerbaijan and Syria hold first consular consultations in Baku

  • 09.06.2026 [11:35]

In Odesa region, sea washes another 15 dead cetaceans ashore at national park

  • 09.06.2026 [11:28]
Oil prices fall in global markets VIDEO

Oil prices fall in global markets VIDEO

Passenger movement resumes through Gaza Crossings

  • 09.06.2026 [11:17]

301 killed, 385 injured in seasonal floods, natural disasters in Afghanistan

  • 09.06.2026 [11:05]
Gold and silver prices rise in global markets VIDEO

Gold and silver prices rise in global markets VIDEO