Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, June 9, AZERTAC
Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through territory of Azerbaijan
Kazakh and Chinese scientists test eco-friendly biopesticide against locusts
Cholera outbreak in Nigeria's Borno kills 74, infects thousands since May
300 migrants bound for UK kidnapped and threatened with kidney removal
Apple unveils Siri AI makeover as Tim Cook bids farewell
Oslo hosts first chess tournament of Azerbaijani diaspora in Norway
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Top stories update
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Serbian sports minister arrives in Azerbaijan
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Pakistan invited to attend 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum
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From José Raúl Mulino Quintero, President of the Republic of Panama
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Azerbaijan, Denmark explore prospects for economic cooperation
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Azerbaijan`s PM meets with Prosecutor General of Vietnam
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FC Qarabag Tallinn wins silver at international tournament in Brussels
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Azerbaijani media representatives visit Turkmen Carpet Museum
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