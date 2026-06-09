Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through territory of Azerbaijan

Kazakh and Chinese scientists test eco-friendly biopesticide against locusts

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria's Borno kills 74, infects thousands since May

300 migrants bound for UK kidnapped and threatened with kidney removal

Apple unveils Siri AI makeover as Tim Cook bids farewell

Oslo hosts first chess tournament of Azerbaijani diaspora in Norway