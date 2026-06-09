Kazakh and Chinese scientists test eco-friendly biopesticide against locusts

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Successful field trials of a next-generation biological preparation against Moroccan locusts have been completed in Turkistan region, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.

The eco-friendly product is based on the entomopathogenic fungus Metarhizium anisopliae, considered a safe alternative to chemical insecticides.

The international project is conducted under a joint Kazakhstan–China initiative on fungal biopesticides for locust control in transboundary breeding zones.

Tests were carried out on pastures in Kazygurt district, where treated locusts were monitored daily in controlled cages.

Signs of infection appeared by day 3; mortality reached 70–80% by day 5, and complete death of all test groups was recorded by day 9.

The Moroccan locust (Dociostaurus maroccanus) is one of the most dangerous species, capable of devastating pastures and crops.

Researchers aim to expand trials to different climate zones and develop practical recommendations for integrating this technology into pest monitoring and control systems.

The study confirms the high biological effectiveness of fungal-based biopesticides, offering a sustainable solution for locust management without chemical load on the environment.