® First mass distribution of TəhsilPlus cards takes place in the Ganja-Dashkasan region

The first mass distribution of TəhsilPlus cards has taken place in the Ganja-Dashkasan region as part of the TəhsilPlus project, implemented through the collaboration of the Education Development Fund, Kapital Bank, and Mastercard. During events held at Ganja State University and the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Education Department, education professionals received their TəhsilPlus cards and were introduced to the project's benefits and opportunities.

The events were attended by Chairman of the Board of the Education Development Fund Nijat Mammadli, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kapital Bank Farid Hidayatzade, representatives of higher education institutions, education professionals, and other guests.

Speaking at the event, Farid Hidayatzade, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kapital Bank, emphasized the importance of ensuring that the value placed on teachers is reflected in their everyday lives: “When we talk about education, we are essentially talking about the future. Teachers are at the heart of a strong education system and a successful future. That is why we believe that the appreciation shown to educators should be felt not only in words but also in their daily lives. Our experience with the TələbəPlus project demonstrated that solutions tailored to the education sector can create tangible benefits for people in their everyday lives. TəhsilPlus is a continuation of that approach.”

During the event, participants were provided with detailed information about the benefits of the TəhsilPlus card, as well as the discounts and privileges available through the project's partner network. A group of education professionals also received their TəhsilPlus cards during the ceremony.

The speakers noted that the TəhsilPlus card is designed to create additional value for education professionals by providing access to a wide range of discounts and special offers on products and services. The project has the potential to reach nearly 450,000 education professionals in the future.

Primary goal is to support the social well-being of education professionals, enable them to benefit from various services on more favorable terms, and add value to their daily lives.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 114 branches and 53 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. Applications for a cash loan and a Birbank card can be submitted online.