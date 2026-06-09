Azerbaijan’s agricultural and food products to gain wider access to the Chinese market
Baku, June 9, AZERTAC
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (AFSA), is paying a working visit to the People’s Republic of China.
During the visit, which runs from June 9 to 13, meetings are scheduled with representatives of China’s customs authorities and other officials to discuss expanding access for Azerbaijani agricultural and food products to the Chinese market, exchanging experience, and addressing other issues of mutual interest.
Several documents are also expected to be signed during the visit.
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