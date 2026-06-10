U.S. Embassy delegation tours Azerbaijan Sports Academy

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

The U.S. Embassy delegation led by Chargé d’Affaires Amy Carlon visited the Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA).

The guests were briefed on the activities of the MediaLab and the Sports Medicine Research Laboratory, as well as the Academy’s modern academic and research infrastructure.

At the meeting, Rector Fuad Hajiyev highlighted the history of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA), its academic and teaching environment, and its international cooperation priorities, reaffirming the Academy’s interest in expanding academic relations with leading U.S. higher education institutions and building long-term partnerships.

Amy Carlon emphasized that cooperation in science and education plays a key role in fostering mutual understanding and strengthening relations between the two peoples.

The sides explored opportunities for cooperation between ASA and leading U.S. universities, including joint projects and events, student and faculty exchanges, and broader international initiatives.