Speaker Sahiba Gafarova meets with Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, met with Berlian Helmy, Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the development of relations between the two countries, highlighting the opportunities for further enhancing cooperation across political, economic, investment and other spheres.

The parties praised the positive cooperation and mutual support between the countries in international organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova mentioned that Indonesia actively participates in the activities of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, established at the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The sides also exchanged views on the further development of relations between the two countries’ parliaments. In this regard, they emphasized that the friendship groups operating at the parliaments of both countries, as well as reciprocal visits and close contacts between MPs contribute to expanding the bilateral ties.

Ambassador Berlian Helmy underscored the role of parliaments in enhancing relations between the two countries, adding that during his tenure, he would contribute to the development of cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.