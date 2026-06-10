Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, June 10, AZERTAC
- Azerbaijan, Japan enhancing bilateral ties
- Speaker Sahiba Gafarova meets with Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan
- Washington hosts Trans Caspian Forum 2026
- Hikmet Hajiyev: Establishment of peace in the region provides new opportunities in Azerbaijan's foreign policy
- Media Development Agency hosts public discussion of draft law on protection of children from harmful information
- President of Serbia receives Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense
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