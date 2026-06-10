The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Azerbaijan, Japan enhancing bilateral ties

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to Japan, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, met with his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu on June 10.

At the meeting, both ministers welcomed the development of bilateral relations over more than 30 years since the establishment of relations in 1992 and confirmed the importance of active and fruitful political dialogue, including high-level visits and political consultations.

Both ministers confirmed that this visit provided an opportunity to further strengthen the diplomatic relations between the two countries and their intention to deepen cooperation across a wide range of fields, including diplomacy and the economy.

The Azerbaijani side expressed its appreciation for Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) and its expectation for the continuation of Japanese cooperation.

The Japanese side recognized that the stability and prosperity of Azerbaijan are indispensable for peace throughout the Caucasus region, and both sides concurred on further strengthening cooperation in the economic sector.

The Japanese side welcomed the decision of the Azerbaijani side to unilaterally grant visa-free entry to Japanese citizens for a period of one year with a view to promoting tourism and further expanding economic, humanitarian, and cultural ties. The sides confirmed that they will continue to facilitate mutual travel by their citizens.

Both sides welcomed the 12th Japan-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Committee held in September 2025 for further expansion of trade and investment between the two countries and confirmed the necessity of holding the next meeting at an early date.

The FMs welcomed the progress made so far in the Japan-Azerbaijan investment agreement negotiations, which began in February 2019, and concurred on accelerating negotiations toward an early conclusion.

They agreed to utilize the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) and to hold the first JCM Joint Committee meeting at an early date to promote cooperation in the field of decarbonization.

The ministers concurred on the importance of cooperation on the “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and beyond.

They also highly valued the fact that the two countries have maintained a long-standing and robust cooperative relationship in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil and gas field development and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, in which Japanese companies are participating. This demonstrates the tangible benefits and positive outcomes of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides.

Both sides reaffirmed the important role of Azerbaijan from the perspective of stable energy supply under the current international circumstances. Both sides expressed their intention to further develop cooperation in energy security, including securing a stable supply of Azerbaijani-produced crude oil. Both sides concurred on the importance of maritime security.

The FMs exchanged views on recent developments affecting economic resilience, economic security, and the broader international environment, and reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

They confirmed the continuation of bilateral cooperation in international arenas, including elections in international organizations, and also expressed their determination to work together toward the early realization of United Nations Security Council reform, including the expansion of both permanent and non-permanent membership categories.

The ministers affirmed the importance of upholding the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, including respect for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all countries.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Hikmet Hajiyev: Under circumstances of escalation of conflict in Middle East, Middle Corridor gains additional significance
  • 10.06.2026 [20:32]

Hikmet Hajiyev: Under circumstances of escalation of conflict in Middle East, Middle Corridor gains additional significance

Presidential Assistant: Turkic World is becoming a new political reality and platform for cooperation across wider Eurasian continent
  • 10.06.2026 [20:07]

Presidential Assistant: Turkic World is becoming a new political reality and platform for cooperation across wider Eurasian continent

Hikmet Hajiyev: Establishment of peace in the region provided new opportunities in Azerbaijan's foreign policy
  • 10.06.2026 [19:41]

Hikmet Hajiyev: Establishment of peace in the region provided new opportunities in Azerbaijan's foreign policy

Washington hosts Trans Caspian Forum 2026
  • 10.06.2026 [18:40]

Washington hosts Trans Caspian Forum 2026

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova meets with Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan
  • 10.06.2026 [18:15]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova meets with Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan

German ambassador commends progress in Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process
  • 10.06.2026 [18:01]

German ambassador commends progress in Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process

Official reception in Rabat marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day
  • 10.06.2026 [17:51]

Official reception in Rabat marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

Minister Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process in Tokyo
  • 10.06.2026 [17:12]

Minister Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process in Tokyo

Azerbaijan, Lithuania hold another round of political consultations
  • 10.06.2026 [12:31]

Azerbaijan, Lithuania hold another round of political consultations

After troubled World Cup lead-in, UN human rights chief urges ‘rethink’ of US immigration policy

  • [20:53]

Hikmet Hajiyev: Under circumstances of escalation of conflict in Middle East, Middle Corridor gains additional significance

  • [20:32]

Media Development Agency hosts public discussion of draft law on protection of children from harmful information

  • [20:27]

Presidential Assistant: Turkic World is becoming a new political reality and platform for cooperation across wider Eurasian continent

  • [20:07]

Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage showcased at Silk Road – 2026 festival

  • [20:06]

Top stories update

  • [20:00]

U.S. Embassy delegation tours Azerbaijan Sports Academy

  • [19:42]

Hikmet Hajiyev: Establishment of peace in the region provided new opportunities in Azerbaijan's foreign policy

  • [19:41]

President of Serbia receives Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense

  • [18:53]

Washington hosts Trans Caspian Forum 2026

  • [18:40]

® Baku hosts “Force of Love” 2026 Summer Festival

  • [18:16]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova meets with Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan

  • [18:15]

From Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania

  • [18:14]

German ambassador commends progress in Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process

  • [18:01]

Five Azerbaijani sailors ready for action at 2026 Optimist World Championship

  • [17:54]

Official reception in Rabat marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

  • [17:51]

® Birbank introduces new opportunity: Pensioners up to the age of 73 can now apply for loans

  • [17:50]

Azerbaijan, UK hold talks on draft Convention to eliminate double taxation

  • [17:42]

Azerbaijan, UK explore prospects for demining cooperation

  • [17:24]

Minister: Close sports cooperation is the logical outcome of the task set before us by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Serbia – EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

  • [17:22]

Delegation from Xi'an Shiyou University of China visits Baku State University

  • [17:16]

Minister Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process in Tokyo

  • [17:12]

AZERTAC’s “Children’s Knowledge Portal” expands its outreach to Aghdam

  • [17:06]

Azerbaijan’s AI and digital economy presented in Ankara

  • [16:35]

Azerbaijan, Japan enhancing bilateral ties

  • [16:28]

Major media forum gets underway in Chongqing

  • [16:26]

Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in mining

  • [16:08]

FM Hoxha: Albania’s EU accession bid has entered its most decisive phase

  • [16:06]

® SİMA Solutions at International Finance and Banking Summit

  • [16:05]

Progress on Soyudlu (Zod) Gold Deposit Project reviewed at AzerGold CJSC

  • [15:54]

BTA is setting standard for comprehensive cultural coverage, says Director General

  • [15:52]

Pakistan Army helicopter crashes, all on board killed: military

  • [15:49]

Dutch intern: Middle Corridor can also attract new investments for infrastructure in the South Caucasus

  • [15:42]

Azerbaijan Naval Forces hold live fire tactical exercise

  • [15:41]

Discovery of atmospheric ‘memory’ could ımprove climate forecasting

  • [15:26]

June 10 marks International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations

  • [15:17]

Drug-free nanoparticles could reshape future cancer therapies

  • [15:08]

Saudi Arabia and Yemen ink USD 150 mln petroleum supply agreement

  • [14:47]

Climate change already costing Australia's NSW billions: report

  • [14:44]

® Azercell confirms compliance with ISO 10002:2018 international standard for customer feedback management

  • [14:42]

Motorcyclists to protest rising motor ınsurance costs in Sofia on June 19

  • [14:39]

Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves increase by 15.2 percent

  • [14:38]

PM Radev ends further arms supplies to Ukraine

  • [14:30]

GDP volume in Azerbaijan announced

  • [13:42]

Azerbaijan, China expand scientific cooperation

  • [13:30]

Azerbaijan beats San Marino 2-1 in friendly match

  • [13:09]

World Horse Day main events set for July 13 at Khui Doloon Khudag

  • [13:01]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays official visit to Serbia

  • [12:58]

Japan local gov't launches facility to spotlight marine plastic waste

  • [12:57]

Photo exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan opens in Türkiye’s Nevşehir Province

  • [12:54]

® First mass distribution of TəhsilPlus cards takes place in the Ganja-Dashkasan region

  • [12:45]

Foreign Ministers of Mongolia and Japan meet

  • [12:40]

$4.5 billion hub refinery project poised to strengthen Pakistan’s energy security, industrial growth

  • [12:34]

Azerbaijan beats North Macedonia 3-1 in 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier

  • [12:34]

UAE marks International Day for Dialogue among Civilisations, highlighting leadership in tolerance

  • [12:32]

Azerbaijan, Lithuania hold another round of political consultations

  • [12:31]

China updates drug clinical trial guideline to enhance biotech innovation

  • [12:26]

Marking historic progress on rights for persons with disabilities, UN conference tackles critical gaps

  • [12:24]

Oil prices continue to fall

  • [12:23]

Police clock biker at 285 km/h, may be Israel’s fastest ever speeding offense

  • [12:21]

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan enhance collaboration in archival affairs

  • [12:15]

To His Excellency Mr. António José Seguro, President of the Portuguese Republic

  • [12:10]

Top stories update

  • [12:00]

Dogs respond to human tone without words, hinting at communication older than language

  • [11:59]

Gold prices fall by $58 on global markets

  • [11:57]

Kazakhstan, Netherlands agree on implementation of joint projects worth €160mn

  • [11:28]

Ebola cases in DR Congo, Uganda surpass 600 amid operational constraints: Africa CDC

  • [10:54]

Sarangani quake death toll climbs to 45 - OCD

  • [10:53]

Earthquake jolts Caspian Sea

  • [10:37]

PM Modi to become India's longest-serving elected PM on June 10, surpass Nehru

  • [10:36]

Diplomatic World Sweden covers Swedish Institute Alumni gathering organized by SSANA

  • [10:28]

Azeri Light sells for $95

  • [10:23]

Azerbaijani representatives participate in CIS counterterrorism meeting in Moscow

  • 09.06.2026 [20:49]

Apple unveils Siri AI makeover as Tim Cook bids farewell

  • 09.06.2026 [20:12]

Baku Engineering University and Xi'an Shiyou University ink memorandum of cooperation

  • 09.06.2026 [20:11]

Top stories update

  • 09.06.2026 [20:00]

Information sessions launched for young media representatives within framework of Energy Dialogue Platform Initiative

  • 09.06.2026 [19:56]

China prepares $295 billion plan to fund nationwide AI buildout, Bloomberg News reports

  • 09.06.2026 [19:45]

Parties begin presenting arguments in appellate proceedings on appeals filed Armenian citizens

  • 09.06.2026 [19:44]

Azerbaijan, Israel expand cooperation in food trade

  • 09.06.2026 [19:29]

Oslo hosts first chess tournament of Azerbaijani diaspora in Norway

  • 09.06.2026 [19:22]

Azerbaijan’s agricultural and food products to gain wider access to the Chinese market

  • 09.06.2026 [19:18]

First in Azerbaijan’s higher education system: APTIS-based English language assessment introduced at UNEC

  • 09.06.2026 [19:04]

Azerbaijan, Greece enhance healthcare cooperation

  • 09.06.2026 [18:58]

Azerbaijan, TikTok discuss cooperation

  • 09.06.2026 [18:44]

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria's Borno kills 74, infects thousands since May

  • 09.06.2026 [18:19]

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan share best practices in financial supervision

  • 09.06.2026 [18:11]

$100,000 H-1B visa fee is unlawful, US judge rules

  • 09.06.2026 [17:47]

Azerbaijan's exports to France increased more than 17-fold

  • 09.06.2026 [17:45]

Vietnam’s Prosecutor General visits “ASAN Khidmet” Center

  • 09.06.2026 [17:34]

Azerbaijani and Uzbekistani anti-doping agencies sign cooperation memorandum

  • 09.06.2026 [17:22]

Baku State University, Egyptian universities expand cooperation

  • 09.06.2026 [16:39]

2025 nuclear weapons spending reaches $119 billion

  • 09.06.2026 [16:32]

Japan space agency: H3 rocket launch postponed due to bad weather

  • 09.06.2026 [16:29]

Vietnam-Cambodia defence ties continue to flourish

  • 09.06.2026 [16:14]

From Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

  • 09.06.2026 [16:09]

UN experts raise concerns over Council of Europe migration declaration

  • 09.06.2026 [16:00]

Capacity of the section of the North-South route passing through Azerbaijan increased fivefold

  • 09.06.2026 [15:59]

EU to propose 21st package of sanctions targeting Russia's banks

  • 09.06.2026 [15:59]

300 migrants bound for UK kidnapped and threatened with kidney removal

  • 09.06.2026 [15:45]