Azerbaijan, Japan enhancing bilateral ties

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to Japan, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, met with his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu on June 10.

At the meeting, both ministers welcomed the development of bilateral relations over more than 30 years since the establishment of relations in 1992 and confirmed the importance of active and fruitful political dialogue, including high-level visits and political consultations.

Both ministers confirmed that this visit provided an opportunity to further strengthen the diplomatic relations between the two countries and their intention to deepen cooperation across a wide range of fields, including diplomacy and the economy.

The Azerbaijani side expressed its appreciation for Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) and its expectation for the continuation of Japanese cooperation.

The Japanese side recognized that the stability and prosperity of Azerbaijan are indispensable for peace throughout the Caucasus region, and both sides concurred on further strengthening cooperation in the economic sector.

The Japanese side welcomed the decision of the Azerbaijani side to unilaterally grant visa-free entry to Japanese citizens for a period of one year with a view to promoting tourism and further expanding economic, humanitarian, and cultural ties. The sides confirmed that they will continue to facilitate mutual travel by their citizens.

Both sides welcomed the 12th Japan-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Committee held in September 2025 for further expansion of trade and investment between the two countries and confirmed the necessity of holding the next meeting at an early date.

The FMs welcomed the progress made so far in the Japan-Azerbaijan investment agreement negotiations, which began in February 2019, and concurred on accelerating negotiations toward an early conclusion.

They agreed to utilize the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) and to hold the first JCM Joint Committee meeting at an early date to promote cooperation in the field of decarbonization.

The ministers concurred on the importance of cooperation on the “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and beyond.

They also highly valued the fact that the two countries have maintained a long-standing and robust cooperative relationship in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil and gas field development and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, in which Japanese companies are participating. This demonstrates the tangible benefits and positive outcomes of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides.

Both sides reaffirmed the important role of Azerbaijan from the perspective of stable energy supply under the current international circumstances. Both sides expressed their intention to further develop cooperation in energy security, including securing a stable supply of Azerbaijani-produced crude oil. Both sides concurred on the importance of maritime security.

The FMs exchanged views on recent developments affecting economic resilience, economic security, and the broader international environment, and reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

They confirmed the continuation of bilateral cooperation in international arenas, including elections in international organizations, and also expressed their determination to work together toward the early realization of United Nations Security Council reform, including the expansion of both permanent and non-permanent membership categories.

The ministers affirmed the importance of upholding the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, including respect for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all countries.