Media Development Agency hosts public discussion of draft law on protection of children from harmful information

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

On June 10, Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency organized a public discussion of a new draft law proposing amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Law “On Information, Informatization and Protection of Information,” and the Law “On Protection of Children from Harmful Information.”

Representatives of relevant state authorities, media organizations, and experts participated in the event.

Addressing the event, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, said that the draft law proposing amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Law “On Information, Informatization and Protection of Information,” the Law “On Protection of Children from Harmful Information,” as well as other relevant regulatory and legal acts, aims to safeguard children online and regulate the national digital ecosystem.

He underscored that these amendments, which align with universal ethical norms, national interests, and international legal standards, would significantly improve the national information environment and protect future generations.

Elmir Valizada, Head of Sector of the Non-Governmental Organizations and Communications Department of the Presidential Administration, offered his perspective on the ongoing transformations within the modern information landscape, the impact of digital platforms on social life, as well as the importance of establishing legal norms.

Rashad Hasanov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, highlighted the relevance of information security issues amid rapid expansion of digitalization.

Havva Huseynli, Head of the Department of the National Cybersecurity Agency, delivered a presentation, providing an insight into the key directions of the amendments envisaged in the draft law.

Seymur Mammadov, Deputy Head of the Legal Issues Department of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, noted that although the digital environment offers vital development opportunities for children, it also presents serious global risks that threaten their real lives.

Vafa Yagublu, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Preschool and General Education, stressed the importance of enhancing skills on information security in the educational environment, forming correct behavioral habits against digital risks among teachers and students, and developing media and information literacy.

Aynura Zeynalova, Head of the Sector of the Ministry of Health, highlighted the impact of the information environment on the psychological well-being of children and adolescents.

Ayten Mammadova, Head of the Social Normative Acts Department of the Ministry of Justice, touched upon the legal aspects of the draft law.

During the discussions, participants engaged in a broad and dynamic exchange of views on the proposed amendments to the draft law. They presented diverse perspectives, debated specific provisions, and offered constructive recommendations to strengthen the legislation.