Official reception in Rabat marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

Cairo, June 10, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco organized an official reception in Rabat to mark the 108th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

The event brought together Azzedine El Midaoui, Morocco’s Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation; El Mostafa El Ktiri, High Commissioner for Former Members of the Resistance Movement and the Liberation Army of the Kingdom of Morocco; Latifa Akharbach, President of the High Authority for Audiovisual Communication; and other officials.

Participants were informed about the historical significance of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1918, the first democratic republic in the Muslim East.

An art exhibition titled “Inspiration from Azerbaijan: Moroccan Perspective” was organized as part of the event.

The exhibition featured works by 13 Moroccan artists inspired by Azerbaijan’s history, culture, nature, and traditions.

The event also included a cultural program.

Shikhali Aliyev