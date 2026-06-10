Five Azerbaijani sailors ready for action at 2026 Optimist World Championship

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani sailors will test their skills at the 2026 Optimist World Championship, which will be held in Tangier, Morocco, from June 18 to 28.

Azerbaijan will be represented by five athletes at the prestigious international competition, which brings together the world’s top young sailors.

The country’s hopes will rest on Amira Bayramova, Furkan Mustafayev, Sema Mansurzade, Kamal Bashirli, and Emel Mammadli.

The Optimist World Championship is one of the most prestigious events in youth sailing, bringing together the best young sailors from more than 60 countries.

The 2026 edition will take place in Tangier, a historic sailing crossroads between the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. The venue is renowned for its technically demanding conditions, where sailors must demonstrate mastery of wind shifts, current management, and tactical decision-making at the highest level.