“NI – Natural Intelligence” exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has hosted the opening ceremony of the exhibition “NI – Natural Intelligence”.

The exhibition features installations, digital art, nano video art and performance works by artists Ramil Aliev, Emin Mathers, Nargiz Ramizgizi, Ramil Mammadli and Lenay Seidali-zade, created within the field of science art, which brings together art, science and contemporary technologies.

The project “NI – Natural Intelligence” explores the impact of technological progress, the digital environment and global environmental changes on contemporary patterns of human thinking. The exhibition focuses on memory, attention, perception, humanity’s relationship with the environment, and the gradual distancing from physical reality and cultural roots in the age of digitalisation.

A special place within the project is given to the Azerbaijani carpet as a carrier of memory, symbols and cultural codes. The artists reinterpret this ancient art form through the lens of contemporary social, technological and environmental processes.

Highlighting the interaction between science and art, the exhibition invites visitors to reflect on how the relationships between humans and nature, the human body, technology and cultural heritage are evolving.

The exhibition is organised with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the YARADICI Creative Centre.

The project, implemented by the Atesh Hub platform, is a winner of the Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program. The founder and mentor of Atesh Hub is Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan and curator Sabina Shikhlinskaya. The project curator is Sofiya Frank, and the coordinator is Agnessa Tariverdiyeva.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until 14 June.