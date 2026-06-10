Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage showcased at Silk Road – 2026 festival

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

The international cultural festival Silk Road – 2026 was held at the “Oceana” Theater in New York City, the United States.

The event was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora, and the Azerbaijan–American Organizations Alliance. The festival was initiated and coordinated by Alyona Badalova, Director of the “My Way” Children and Youth Creative Development Center.

The event, aimed at strengthening friendly relations among different nations, brought together more than 300 participants. The festival showcased the cultures, national traditions, music, and dances of various countries.

Performances by students of the “My Way” Children and Youth Creative Development Center, featuring “Azerbaijan,” “Nalbaki,” “Yalli,” and Caucasian dances, were met with enthusiastic applause.