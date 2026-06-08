Azerbaijan’s National Salvation Day marked in Germany

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

An event titled "Echoes from Heaven" was held in Düsseldorf, Germany, to mark June 15 - National Salvation Day.

The event was co-organized by the Düsseldorf-based "Mugham" German- Azerbaijani Music Society and the European Azerbaijan Center in Münster, with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The event commenced with the screening of a video dedicated to this momentous historical period.

Highlighting that National Leader Heydar Aliyev is the architect of modern Azerbaijan, Fuad Muradov, Azerbaijan’s Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, emphasized that thanks to the resolute political will of President Ilham Aliyev, the country has significantly strengthened its statehood and liberated its historical lands from occupation.

Altay Rustamov, Chairman of the German-Azerbaijani House of Culture, highlighted the importance of informing the world community about June 15 - National Salvation Day.

The event featured performances by soloists and members of the children's choir operating under the "Mugham" German-Azerbaijani Music Society.